Increasing concern for missing Brierfield man with links to Colne and Nelson
Police are becoming “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of a missing Brierfield man.
57-year-old Alan, believed to have links to Nelson and Colne, was last seen yesterday in the area of Royal Blackburn Hospital at around 5pm.
Alan is described as 5ft 11in tall, with neck length grey hair and of a slim build and unshaven. He was wearing a black rain jacket and black jogging bottoms.
If you have seen him or have any information, please call the police on 101, quoting log 479 15/03/2024.