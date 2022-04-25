Police release further information as search for missing Burnley woman intensifies

As part of the investigation, police want to hear from anyone who recognises this van.

They say they remain extremely concerned about Katie’s welfare after she was reported missing from home last week.

And detectives from the Force Major investigation Team are following a number of lines of enquiry to try and find out what has happened to her.

Katie Kenyon is still missing from her home in Burnley

Her family are extremely concerned and say Katie’s disappearance is out of character for her. They are currently being supported by specially trained officers.

It is believe that at about 9-30am on Friday (April 22nd) a woman matching Katie’s description left an address on Todmorden Road, Burnley with a man and travelled in the silver Ford Transit (pictured) registration MT57 FLC to the Bolton by Bowland area. She has not been seen since.

Police are continuing to search in the area with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and mountain rescue teams.

A 50-year-old man from Burnley was arrested on suspicion of kidnap and detectives have today been given a further 36 hours to question him. That man is known to Katie.

Police are appealing for information regarding this van

Police are appealing to anyone who was in Bolton by Bowland or nearby and may have seen Katie, either in company or on her own, or who saw or has dashcam footage of a van matching the description to come forward.

Katie is described as white, 5ft 9in., with shoulder length strawberry blond/ginger hair. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt/jacket and white top, black leggings and flip flops.

Det. Chief Insp Al Davies, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “We continue to be extremely concerned about Katie and we have a large team who are working hard to try and find out what has happened to her.

“I am keeping an open mind about what has happened to her but my concern obviously grows as time goes by.

“I would appeal again to anyone who was in the Bolton by Bowland area on Friday and saw anything suspicious to get in touch, especially if they saw the van or Katie alone or in company.”