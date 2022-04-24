Katie Kenyon’s family are extremely concerned and say her disappearance is out of character.

Police are now asking for your help to try and find her.

Enquiries so far suggest that at about 9-30am on Friday (April 22nd) a woman matching Katie’s description left an address on Todmorden Road, Burnley, with a man and travelled in a silver Ford Transit registration MT57 FLC to the Bolton by Bowland area.

Katie Kenyon

Katie has not been seen since and police are appealing to anyone who was in that area and may have seen Katie, either in company or on her own, or who saw or has dashcam footage of a van matching the description to come forward and contact us.

Katie is described as white, 33, 5ft 9in., with shoulder length blond hair. She was last seen wearing a blue cardigan, light blue and white top, black leggings and flip flops.

A man aged 50 from Burnley has been arrested in connection with her disappearance and is currently helping police with enquiries.

Det. Chief Insp Al Davies, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “Katie’s disappearance is out of character and her family are understandably very worried.

“We are doing all we can to try and find her and I would appeal to anyone who has any information, however insignificant you may think it is, to come forward and contact us.

“I would especially like to hear from anyone who was in Bolton by Bowland or the surrounding area and saw anything suspicious to get in touch. Did you see a woman matching Katie’s description, either alone or with a man?Did you see the silver transit van or might you have dashcam footage.

“While we have arrested someone in connection with our investigation, I am very much keeping an open mind as to what has happened and I have a team of officers and staff working hard to try and find Katie and return her to her family. You could help with that so please do come forward and speak to us as your information could prove crucial.”