Police release CCTV images after serious assault in Harold Street Burnley puts victim in hospital
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers were called to Harold Street at around 11am last Thursday (November 23rd) after the victim, a local man in his 30s, suffered a serious head injury after he was attacked by two other men. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition. Police are now hoping to identify the two men in the CCTV images.
The suspects are described as two white men in their 20s. Burnley Police are also appealing to anyone who saw the assault or the suspects leaving the scene, or who has any CCTV, dashcam or ring doorbell or mobile phone footage to get in touch.
You can call police on 101 quoting log 0485 of November 23 or you can speak to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers.org.