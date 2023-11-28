Ninos Cliviger: Shortlist of buyers drawn up for historic former pub and restaurant
‘Best bids’ for Ninos in Cliviger are being invited by The Praxis Group real estate management who are acting for the receivers for the property in Red Lees Road. The deadline for bids is next Friday ( December 8th).
Richard Harrison, of Praxis Group, said in terms of use they had received bids from housing developers, care home owners, garden centre operators and people looking to transform the building into their own home.
Mr Harrison said: “We’ve received over 100 expressions of interest but it has taken some time to sieve through the time-wasters and get to a shortlist of buyers with the wherewithal to buy the site.”
Although Praxis did not quote a guide price, they had turned down early offers over £500,000, were inundated with inquiries and received more than 40 calls the day the ‘For Sale’ board went up in September.
Originally the Fighting Cocks Inn, the owner of Nino’s in Rawtenstall bought the Red Lees Road premises in 2011.