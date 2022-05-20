Officers will be keeping a close eye on Hurstwood after several camp fires were lit in the area last weekend.

PCSO Mark Hill said that while the fires did not spread on this occasion it was easy for this to happen which would could cause 'serious devastation' to the woodland area that is one of the town's most picturesque areas and very popular with walkers.

Police are stepping up patrols at a Burnley beauty spot Hurstwood after receiving reports of fires being set.

PCSO Hill said: "Coming across this is worrying due to what impact this could cause to the countryside.

"This area is going to be continued to be patrolled not only by the police but by another agency aswell to make sure that this kind of thing is not happening.

"Please let ourselves and the fire service know if you see anything."