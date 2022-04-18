Police patrols were stepped up in Hurstwood over the Easter break and PCSO Mark Hill said he plans to be out and about in the area in the next few weeks and months.

Reporting the trouble free weekend on social media PCSO Hill said: "The good news is that there has been no reports of any issues of fires being set or of ASB taking place.

"All people walking there dogs were keeping dogs on a lead which is great to see.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hurstwood is often a magnet for anti-social behavour

" The weather has been really nice and there where quite a number of people out and about enjoying the nice weather, wonderful surroundings and enjoying a nice walk."