Police patrols stepped up at Burnley beauty spot blighted by anti-social behaviour
A popular Burnley beauty spot, that is often blighted by incidents of anti-social behaviour, was trouble free over the Bank Holiday weekend, police have reported.
Police patrols were stepped up in Hurstwood over the Easter break and PCSO Mark Hill said he plans to be out and about in the area in the next few weeks and months.
Reporting the trouble free weekend on social media PCSO Hill said: "The good news is that there has been no reports of any issues of fires being set or of ASB taking place.
"All people walking there dogs were keeping dogs on a lead which is great to see.
" The weather has been really nice and there where quite a number of people out and about enjoying the nice weather, wonderful surroundings and enjoying a nice walk."
PSCO Hill appealed for anyone who sees any issues of ASB or fires being started call on 101 or 999.