Police launch investigation into arson attack outside shop in Branch Road in Burnley
Lancashire Fire and Rescue were called out just before 1-30am to reports of rubbish being set on fire in an alleyway off Parkinson Street, close to the shop in Branch Road. Crews were at the scene for around 15 minutes and the blaze was reported as deliberate.
Police were called out later in that day, at 2-36pm, and a probe has now been launched, with an appeal for witnesses to come forward if you witnessed this incident. Anyone with CCTV/doorbell/dashcam footage, or any information that could help is asked to call 101 quoting log 603 of 12th January 2025.