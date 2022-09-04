Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past eight weeks there have been 10 suspicious fires in the Nelson area.

Police are asking for any doorbell cam or dashcam footage that could help with our enquiries, plus information from anybody who may have seen anything suspicious.

All of the incidents have taken place in the early hours of the morning, mainly targeting vehicles. At this time they are being treated as related.

Police have launched an investigation after a spate of arson attacks in Nelson

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives are investigating, while patrols have been increased in the area, particularly at night.

The incidents reported so far are:

- A front door set alight on Regent Street on July 7th

- A car fire on Dalton Street on July 30th

- A vehicle on fire on August 27th on Charles Street

- A van set on fire on Elizabeth Street on August 28th

- A car set on fire on Charles Street on September 1st

- Two cars set alight on Charles Street this morning (Sunday), with one of them targeted twice, as well as a car set on fire on Baker Street and one on Derby Street.

Chief Insp Martyn Holt said: “Over the last two months there have been a number of suspicious fires around Nelson, targeting vehicles and in one instance a front door, and we appreciate that this has caused a great deal of distress.

“We will continue to have patrols in the area, to act as a deterrent to the offender or offenders and as reassurance to residents.

“However we need your help. Do you live on or close to any of the streets where incidents have taken place? If so, do you have doorbell footage you can share with us?

“We are also asking dog-walkers and people out and about in the early hours to cast their minds back and let us know if they remember anything suspicious.

“Going forward we would ask anybody who sees something suspicious to let us know immediately.

“So far nobody has been hurt as a result of these incidents but this is down to luck rather than judgment.”