Nelson car fire spread to two houses

One fire engine from Burnley was mobilised to an incident on Charles Street in Nelson involving a car on fire which had spread to two nearby houses.

By Dominic Collis
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 11:14 am

The fire involved a vehicle on the roadway, which spread to two domestic properties around 6am today (Saturday).

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, used one thermal imaging camera and two hose reels and were in attendance for around 45 minutes.

One fire crew was called to the vehicle fire

It is not known at this stage what caused the fire in the vehicle.

