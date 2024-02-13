News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Police launch appeal to find possible witnesses to robbery close to Stoneyholme Bowling Club in Burnley

Police have launched an appeal to find the two people in these CCTV images who may have witnessed a robbery in Burnley.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 13th Feb 2024, 14:14 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 14:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police were called at 4.11pm on Wednesday, January 24th, to reports of a robbery, which happened in an underpass close to Stoneyholme Bowling Club, which leads to Pendle Way.

Read More
Police appeal following fatal road collision in Burnley

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and bailed on suspicion of robbery while police inquiries continue. A police spokesman said: “We know there were people in the area who may have witnessed the incident who haven’t yet spoken to us. If this is you, we would encourage you to get in touch.” If you recognise them, or have any information that could assist the police, please phone 101.