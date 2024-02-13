Police launch appeal to find possible witnesses to robbery close to Stoneyholme Bowling Club in Burnley
Police have launched an appeal to find the two people in these CCTV images who may have witnessed a robbery in Burnley.
Police were called at 4.11pm on Wednesday, January 24th, to reports of a robbery, which happened in an underpass close to Stoneyholme Bowling Club, which leads to Pendle Way.
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and bailed on suspicion of robbery while police inquiries continue. A police spokesman said: “We know there were people in the area who may have witnessed the incident who haven’t yet spoken to us. If this is you, we would encourage you to get in touch.” If you recognise them, or have any information that could assist the police, please phone 101.