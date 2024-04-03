Police issue Section 60 stop-and-search order for Burnley town centre
The order, which gives the police powers to stop and search people and vehicles, without suspicion, for “offensive weapons or dangerous instruments”, will run until 3-30pm tomorrow. It covers the highlighted area on the map.
A Section 34 dispersal order, which allows a police officer to direct any person who is in the designated area to leave the area and not to return within a specified time period, has also been introduced in the same area, and will run until midnight. It is the second night in a row a dispersal order has been granted following reports of a pre-arranged fight that was due to take place at 7pm between teenagers in the town centre.
A police spokesman said: “You should be reassured to see a really visible policing presence in the area. However, if you have any concerns, please don't hesitate to speak to one of our officers.”