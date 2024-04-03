The order, which gives the police powers to stop and search people and vehicles, without suspicion, for “offensive weapons or dangerous instruments”, will run until 3-30pm tomorrow. It covers the highlighted area on the map.

A Section 34 dispersal order, which allows a police officer to direct any person who is in the designated area to leave the area and not to return within a specified time period, has also been introduced in the same area, and will run until midnight. It is the second night in a row a dispersal order has been granted following reports of a pre-arranged fight that was due to take place at 7pm between teenagers in the town centre.