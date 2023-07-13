News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Police investigating break-in at Northlight Mill in Brierfield where culprits left graffiti

Police are investigating two break-ins where the culprits left graffiti in their wake.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 13th Jul 2023, 09:37 BST- 1 min read

The burglaries happened at Northlight Mill in Brierfield in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Read More
Appeal for customers to 'shop local' by traders in Burnley's Standish Street and...

Four males have entered the site and forced entry into the building and caused damage, including graffiti. Police have released these images to see if anyone can provide any names or spotted any suspicious activity.

Police are investigating two break-ins at Northlight Mill in Brierfield where culprits left graffitiPolice are investigating two break-ins at Northlight Mill in Brierfield where culprits left graffiti
Police are investigating two break-ins at Northlight Mill in Brierfield where culprits left graffiti
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to email PC Matt [email protected] or PCSO Katie on [email protected]

or call 101