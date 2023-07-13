Police investigating break-in at Northlight Mill in Brierfield where culprits left graffiti
Police are investigating two break-ins where the culprits left graffiti in their wake.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 13th Jul 2023, 09:37 BST- 1 min read
The burglaries happened at Northlight Mill in Brierfield in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.
Four males have entered the site and forced entry into the building and caused damage, including graffiti. Police have released these images to see if anyone can provide any names or spotted any suspicious activity.
Anyone with information is asked to email PC Matt [email protected] or PCSO Katie on [email protected]
or call 101