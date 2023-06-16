News you can trust since 1877
Police in Pendle seize car after gel balls fired at victims

Police seized a car which they suspect was being used to fire gel balls from while it was being driven.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 16th Jun 2023, 09:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 09:33 BST

The car (pictured) has now been impounded after the incidents in the Pendle area and police have warned that anyone caught committing this offence will be dealt with for assault.

A spokesman for Nelson Police said: “ Let's be clear about this, it is not acceptable as this is an assault. Firing such an item at people is not acceptable. We have had many reports over the past few weeks of such events so we will be knocking on many doors to invite offenders into the police station for a chat.“Please know where your children are and what they are doing.”

Police have seized this car which they suspect was being used to fire gel balls from while it was being driven.