The car (pictured) has now been impounded after the incidents in the Pendle area and police have warned that anyone caught committing this offence will be dealt with for assault.

A spokesman for Nelson Police said: “ Let's be clear about this, it is not acceptable as this is an assault. Firing such an item at people is not acceptable. We have had many reports over the past few weeks of such events so we will be knocking on many doors to invite offenders into the police station for a chat.“Please know where your children are and what they are doing.”