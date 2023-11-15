Police in East Lancashire conduct underage sales operation as part of Operation Sceptre to tackle knife crime
The exercise aimed to ensure that local businesses are complying with legislation and that those under the age of 18 are unable to purchase knives.
Of the 12 retail premises across Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle and Rossendale, nine challenged the underage shopper for identification before refusing to sell the items. Three sold the items without challenge and are being dealt with.
PC Nathan Shaw from Hyndburn Police said: “Knives are dangerous and the sale of them to children is not only illegal but puts them at risk too.
“We will continue to take action and carry out operations like this one to ensure those selling these items do so legally.
"If you have any information on young people purchasing knives in local shops, please do contact us so that we can take appropriate action.”
As part of the work to support Operation Sceptre, officers will also be carrying out community engagement and educational school talks to raise awareness of the consequences of carrying a knife.
We have installed knife bins across the county. These containers are a safe and secure way to anonymously dispose of unwanted knives.
The knife bins across East Lancashire can be found at the following locations:
Waterfoot Police Station, Bacup Road, BB4 7JA
Calico Homes, Croft Street, Burnley, BB11 ED
Darwen Police Station, Union Street, BB3 0DA
Blackburn Road, Accrington (Bus Station)
If you have any information about knife crime in your area, call 101 or report anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.