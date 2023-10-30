Police and Lancashire Trading Standards officers seize illegal tobacco and discover cannabis farm in Burnley
Whilst searching a house in Athol Street South, officers also found a cannabis set up with approximately 50 plants, which had been cropped and bagged.
Two men aged 64 and 35 from Burnley, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and have been released under investigation.
Sgt Victoria Bramley from the Burnley Neighbourhood Policing Task Force said: “We are thrilled to be able to remove a quantity of illegal products off the streets of Burnley.
“We will continue to work with our partner agencies to tackle the concerns of our communities and would encourage people to keep reporting any issues to us.”
Dawn Robinson, Lancashire County Council Trading Standards Officer said: “We undertook vital community work when we served a warrant on a Burnley address last week with police colleagues.
“The 287 packs of illicit tobacco products seized from hidden compartments had a street value of around £4,000.
“The sale of cheap illicit tobacco and illegal vapes to children encourages addiction, and is often considered to be a gateway to other illegal substances, while the sale of illegal products has a financial impact on both legitimate businesses, and on the health and wellbeing of our communities.
“If you can help to pinpoint businesses adding to this issue, talk to Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 2231133.”
Operation Centurion is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling anti-social behaviour.