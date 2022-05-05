Police hunting wanted Burnley man for rape conviction breach

Bennett, who also uses the names Leon Rock, Leon Grant and Joey Romero, is wanted on a warrant.

The warrant was issued by magistrates in Blackpool after Bennet failed to appear at court for breaching his notification requirements which he received after being convicted of rape.

Bennett has links to Nelson, Blackpool and Burnley and was last seen in Colne Road, Brierfield, on April 30th.

Police are hunting Leon Bennett

Bennett is described by the police as being approximately 6ft 4in. tall, of a skinny build, with short black hair and stubble.