Police hunting wanted Burnley man for rape conviction breach

Bennett, who also uses the names Leon Rock, Leon Grant and Joey Romero, is wanted on a warrant.
The warrant was issued by magistrates in Blackpool after Bennet failed to appear at court for breaching his notification requirements which he received after being convicted of rape.
Bennett has links to Nelson, Blackpool and Burnley and was last seen in Colne Road, Brierfield, on April 30th.
Bennett is described by the police as being approximately 6ft 4in. tall, of a skinny build, with short black hair and stubble.
DC 3077 Peel, of the East MOSOVO Team, said: “If you have seen the man pictured, please do not approach him but instead call 101. In an emergency or for immediate sightings please call 999. Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log reference LC-20220429-0891 or email [email protected] .”