Police hunt bicycle suspect after three robberies near to Burnley General Hospital in December

Police are asking for the public’s help after three robberies near to Burnley General Hospital in December.
By Dominic Collis
Published 7th Jan 2024, 22:02 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2024, 22:03 GMT
All three robberies were carried out by an offender riding a bicycle.

The first happened on Ivan Street, on December 3rd when a man wearing a dark puffer style jacket grabbed a bag off a woman in her 30s. He ran from the scene on foot, leaving his bike behind.

The second robbery was on December 17th on Casterton Avenue, with the offender on a push bike stealing a bag from a woman in her 40s.

Police are investigating three robberies near to Burnley General Hospital in DecemberPolice are investigating three robberies near to Burnley General Hospital in December
On December 28th, a woman in her 70s was robbed of her handbag on Bracewell Street. The offender, described as slim and wearing black joggers and a hooded top, rode off on a dark coloured bike.

Any witnesses to the robberies, or anyone with information as to who the suspect might be, can call 101 – log 1089 of 3rd December, log 1378 of 17th December or log 1022 of 28th December.