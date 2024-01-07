Police are asking for the public’s help after three robberies near to Burnley General Hospital in December.

All three robberies were carried out by an offender riding a bicycle.

The first happened on Ivan Street, on December 3rd when a man wearing a dark puffer style jacket grabbed a bag off a woman in her 30s. He ran from the scene on foot, leaving his bike behind.

The second robbery was on December 17th on Casterton Avenue, with the offender on a push bike stealing a bag from a woman in her 40s.

On December 28th, a woman in her 70s was robbed of her handbag on Bracewell Street. The offender, described as slim and wearing black joggers and a hooded top, rode off on a dark coloured bike.