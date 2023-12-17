Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The action follows a recent incident where a man was seriously assaulted with a weapon in the area. Detectives are currently working to identify those responsible but the belief is that the attack was targeted and there is not a wider threat to the public.

The Section 60 powers will be in force as per the map below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesman said: “Sometimes ordinary stop and search powers aren't enough. Enhanced Section 60 powers allow us to stop and search people and vehicles without suspicion but are only put in place when we believe incidents involving serious violence may take place or that people will be carrying dangerous/ offensive weapons, or an incident involving serious violence has taken place and dangerous instruments/ offensive weapons used in that incident are being carried in the area.

Map showing the Section 60 in Nelson and Brierfield

“They are there to prevent crime and disorder and also to keep you safe and feeling safe. You should be re-assured to see a really visible policing presence in the area. However, if you have any concerns, please don't hesitate to speak to one of our officers.

“The powers are usually in place for up to 24 hours and we are obliged to tell people about them – hence this post. We will post again on this page to let you know the results of the powers being in place and whether there is going to be any extension of them.