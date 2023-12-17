News you can trust since 1877
Police enact Section 60 authority in Nelson and Brierfield following serious assault

Police have enacted a Section 60 authority covering Nelson and Brierfield areas until 10-45pm tonight (Sunday).
By Dominic Collis
Published 17th Dec 2023, 14:43 GMT
Updated 17th Dec 2023, 14:44 GMT
The action follows a recent incident where a man was seriously assaulted with a weapon in the area. Detectives are currently working to identify those responsible but the belief is that the attack was targeted and there is not a wider threat to the public.

The Section 60 powers will be in force as per the map below.

A police spokesman said: “Sometimes ordinary stop and search powers aren't enough. Enhanced Section 60 powers allow us to stop and search people and vehicles without suspicion but are only put in place when we believe incidents involving serious violence may take place or that people will be carrying dangerous/ offensive weapons, or an incident involving serious violence has taken place and dangerous instruments/ offensive weapons used in that incident are being carried in the area.

Map showing the Section 60 in Nelson and BrierfieldMap showing the Section 60 in Nelson and Brierfield
“They are there to prevent crime and disorder and also to keep you safe and feeling safe. You should be re-assured to see a really visible policing presence in the area. However, if you have any concerns, please don't hesitate to speak to one of our officers.

“The powers are usually in place for up to 24 hours and we are obliged to tell people about them – hence this post. We will post again on this page to let you know the results of the powers being in place and whether there is going to be any extension of them.

“If you want to know more about Section 60 powers, and how we use them, please have a look at our website here https://orlo.uk/pzEsm”