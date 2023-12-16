News you can trust since 1877
Police release photograph of man they want to speak to in connection to threats made in Barnoldswick

Police want to speak to the man pictured as part of their enquiries after threats were made to a man and a woman in Barnoldswick.
By Dominic Collis
Published 16th Dec 2023, 09:43 GMT
Updated 16th Dec 2023, 09:44 GMT
It happened around 2-30pm on Wednesday November 29th, on the canal towpath near to Skipton Road.

A couple in their 60s were walking on the towpath when a man riding an E-Bike brushed past them.

The man then became abusive, made numerous threats, and then spat on the woman.

Anyone who recognises the man or might know who he is, please email [email protected] or call 101 – log 0824 of November 29 2023.