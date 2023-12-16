Police want to speak to the man pictured as part of their enquiries after threats were made to a man and a woman in Barnoldswick.

It happened around 2-30pm on Wednesday November 29th, on the canal towpath near to Skipton Road.

A couple in their 60s were walking on the towpath when a man riding an E-Bike brushed past them.

The man then became abusive, made numerous threats, and then spat on the woman.