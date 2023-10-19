News you can trust since 1877
Police dismantle large cannabis farm in Burnley as part of Operation Warrior

A large cannabis farm was dismantled yesterday (Wednesday) after officers received a report of a burglary at an empty premises in Burnley.
By Dominic Collis
Published 19th Oct 2023, 12:29 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 13:05 BST
When patrols attended the address, it was searched and was found to be empty with no signs of any property being taken. Upon searching the property next door officers found a large cannabis farm.

Evidence was also found that the electricity had been bypassed. Electricity Northwest attended the address to make the premises safe.

Police discovered a large cannabis farm in Burnley
Inspector Rob Grey, from Burnley Police, said: “The cultivation of cannabis is often seen as a minor offence but there are many hidden dangers including risk of fire. Tampering with the electricity supply to power a set-up such as this can have harmful consequences for neighbouring properties too.

“We are determined to tackle cannabis cultivation, as it can cause misery for local communities and often has strong links to organised crime.”

If anyone has any information, please contact 101 or you can report online.