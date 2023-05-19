News you can trust since 1877
Police bid to crackdown on incidents of disorder in Brierfield with Section 60 order in place overnight

Police put a Section 60 order in place overnight in Brierfield in a bid to quell recent incidents of disorder involving groups of men.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 19th May 2023, 09:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 09:32 BST

The order, which gives police officers the power to stop and search anyone in a specific area without needing to have reasonable grounds, under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, was in place from 7pm last night to 10am today.

Announcing the order on social media a spokesman for Nelson Police said: “Sometimes ordinary stop and search powers aren't enough. “Enhanced Section 60 powers allow us to stop and search people and vehicles without suspicion, but are only put in place when we believe violent incidents will take place or weapons will be used.

The area of Brierfield covered by the section 60 order in place overnight to help tackle recent incidents of disorder involving groups of menThe area of Brierfield covered by the section 60 order in place overnight to help tackle recent incidents of disorder involving groups of men
“They are there to prevent crime and disorder and also to keep you safe and feeling safe. You should be re-assured to see a really visible policing presence in the area. However, if you have any concerns, please don't hesitate to speak to one of our officers.”

The move follows reports two days ago of disorder in Nelson, including males fighting in the Lidl car park in the town.