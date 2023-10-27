News you can trust since 1877
Police arrested shoplifter in Burnley who also breached bail conditions

Police in Burnley were in the right place at the right time when two officers when an offender ran from a store with a significant quantity of stolen goods just as they drove past.
By Dominic Collis
Published 27th Oct 2023, 14:55 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 14:55 BST
The incident happened in Sandygate on Wednesday when Jack Head (22) of no fixed abode was quickly caught and arrested.

However, Head decided to assault one officer by spitting on him.

He was further arrested for that, and then was also arrested for breaching bail conditions prohibiting him from entering Burnley in the first place.

Police arrested shoplifter Jack Head (22) in Burnley who also breached his bail conditionsPolice arrested shoplifter Jack Head (22) in Burnley who also breached his bail conditions
Head has been charged and remanded for seven shopliftings, police assault and breaching bail.

A police spokesman said: “On the run up to Christmas, Lancashire Police is reminding shop staff to remain vigilant to shoplifters. Lancashire Police would also like to take this opportunity to remind the public that assaults on police will not be tolerated, and will be dealt with robustly.”