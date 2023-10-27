Police in Burnley were in the right place at the right time when two officers when an offender ran from a store with a significant quantity of stolen goods just as they drove past.

The incident happened in Sandygate on Wednesday when Jack Head (22) of no fixed abode was quickly caught and arrested.

However, Head decided to assault one officer by spitting on him.

He was further arrested for that, and then was also arrested for breaching bail conditions prohibiting him from entering Burnley in the first place.

Head has been charged and remanded for seven shopliftings, police assault and breaching bail.