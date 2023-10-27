Police arrested shoplifter in Burnley who also breached bail conditions
The incident happened in Sandygate on Wednesday when Jack Head (22) of no fixed abode was quickly caught and arrested.
However, Head decided to assault one officer by spitting on him.
He was further arrested for that, and then was also arrested for breaching bail conditions prohibiting him from entering Burnley in the first place.
Head has been charged and remanded for seven shopliftings, police assault and breaching bail.
A police spokesman said: “On the run up to Christmas, Lancashire Police is reminding shop staff to remain vigilant to shoplifters. Lancashire Police would also like to take this opportunity to remind the public that assaults on police will not be tolerated, and will be dealt with robustly.”