Police officers from the neighbourhood team and rural taskforce arrested the male on suspicion of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply after stopping his car while on patrol.

The vehicle and occupant was searched, resulting in a quantity of drugs being located. The vehicle has now been seized and the suspect is in custody while the inquiries continue.

A man is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply