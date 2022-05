Officers were called at around 12-40pm to a report that a HGV travelling towards Blackburn Road on Higher Shuttleworth had careered off the carriageway.

The driver, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Enquiries are ongoing to determine the cause of the collision.