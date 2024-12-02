Police have arrested four people as part of an ongoing investigation into the supply of Class A drugs in East Lancashire.

Officers executed early morning warrants today in Mitella Street, Burnley, Hallam Road, Nelson, Moorhead Street, Colne, and in Irlam, Greater Manchester.

As a result, two men aged 27, a 43-year-old man and a 45-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and money laundering. They remain in custody at this time.

During searches, officers from our East Targeted Crime Unit also recovered a significant quantity of suspected cocaine, weapons, cash, mobile phones and other drug paraphernalia.

If you are aware of suspected drug-dealing in your area, report it online via https://orlo.uk/FHDp4 or call 101.