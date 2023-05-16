At 1-10pm yesterday (May 15th), officers stopped a car on Broadway, Nelson. Around £16,000 cash was found in the vehicle.

Three men, aged 25, 29 and 43, were arrested on suspicion of money laundering and are currently in custody. The 43-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.

Police have arrested four men after drugs and cash valued in the region of £100,000 were seized in Nelson and Blackburn.

An address in Glenfield Road, Nelson, was searched at 1-45pm, with 79 cannabis plants and a quantity of dried cannabis seized.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of cannabis and is in custody.

At around 4-35pm yesterday, a search of an industrial unit at Eanam Business Park in Blackburn, recovered a further 142 cannabis plants.