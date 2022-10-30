News you can trust since 1877
Police arrest Bolton man for drink-drug driving after crash leaves car in tree and uproots lamp post

Police have arrested a man for driving under the influence of drink or drugs after he crashed his car into a tree.

By Dominic Collis
32 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Oct 2022, 11:56am

Remarkably, the 26 year old man from Bolton walked away unscathed from the accident in Billington around 11pm last night (Saturday).

A police spokesman said: “The image is testament to just how much protection modern cars can offer us. You will notice a lamp post at the front of the vehicle, this was transported around 30 feet from its original location and deposited in this tree.”

The car following the accident in Billington