The accident happened on the A6068 Shuttleworth Link Road forcing police to shut the road between Junction 8 of the M65 and the junction with A678 Blackburn Road.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the accident.

A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for witnesses after a man died in a collision.

“We were called at about 7-40pm yesterday (Saturday) following a collision between a VW Passat and a Mercedes Vito van. The accident happened on the A6068 between junction eight of the M65 and Blackburn Road.

“The driver of the Passat, a man in his 70s, suffered injuries which proved fatal. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.”

The driver of the Mercedes suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. His injuries, thankfully, are not thought to be life threatening.

