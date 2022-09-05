Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man remains in custody while enquiries continue.

The investigation is being led by CID and detectives are also continuing to appeal for information and are specifically asking for doorbell or dashcam footage.

The 10 fires have all occurred over the last eight weeks, including five which took place in the early hours of yesterday (Sunday) morning alone. At this time they are being treated as related.

Police have arrested a Nelson man in connection to a spate of arson attacks in the area

The incidents reported so far are:

- A front door set alight on Regent Street on July 7th- A car fire on Dalton Street on July 30th- A vehicle on fire on August 27th on Charles Street- A van set on fire on Elizabeth Street on August 28th- A car set on fire on Charles Street on September 1st- Two cars set alight on Charles Street this morning (Sunday), with one of them targeted twice, as well as a car set on fire on Baker Street and one on Derby Street.

Last night a 40-year-old man from Nelson was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage – arson not endangering life.

Sgt John Sutcliffe, of the Pendle Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We appreciate that these incidents have caused distress and worry within the community and we will continue to have increased patrols in the area.

“We have made an arrest but our enquiries are continuing and we are asking anybody with information about the incidents, or information about who may be responsible, to get in touch with us straight away.

“Perhaps you have been in the area and have seen something suspicious, or maybe you have dashcam or doorbell footage that could help with our enquiries.

“Whatever you know, please tell us.”

Anybody with information should call us on 101 or report online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk. If an incident is in progress please call 999.

To submit camera footage please upload it here https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/lancashire/appeal/appeal-following-spate-of-fires-in-nelson