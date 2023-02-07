Police appealing for witnesses after man indecently exposes himself to two teenage girls in Burnley
Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after a man indecently exposed himself to two teenage girls in Burnley.
It happened in Manchester Road around 8-25pm on Sunday when the suspect shouted at the victims before exposing himself.
He was white and slim and wearing a dark-coloured jacket, baby blue coloured hoody and blue jeans.
No arrest has been made yet. Enquiries are ongoing.
Although this is being treated as an isolated incident, patrols will be increased in the area as a precaution.
DC Lee Swales, of Burnley CID, said: “This is a shocking offence which has left the victims very shaken.
“I know offences like this cause the community a great deal of concern and I want to assure them we have a dedicated team of officers investigating this offence.
“If you have any information or CCTV, Dashcam or mobile phone footage which could assist our enquiries, I would ask that you call 101, quoting log 1281 of February 5th, 2023.”
Alternatively, email [email protected]