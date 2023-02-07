It happened in Manchester Road around 8-25pm on Sunday when the suspect shouted at the victims before exposing himself.

He was white and slim and wearing a dark-coloured jacket, baby blue coloured hoody and blue jeans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No arrest has been made yet. Enquiries are ongoing.

Police are hunting a man who indecently exposed himself to two girls in Burnley

Although this is being treated as an isolated incident, patrols will be increased in the area as a precaution.

DC Lee Swales, of Burnley CID, said: “This is a shocking offence which has left the victims very shaken.

“I know offences like this cause the community a great deal of concern and I want to assure them we have a dedicated team of officers investigating this offence.