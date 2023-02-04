News you can trust since 1877
Police charge Burnley man with GBH and racially aggravated public order offence after elderly woman is punched in street

Police have charged a local man after an elderly woman suffered serious injuries when she was punched in the face in Burnley town centre.

By Dominic Collis
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Feb 2023, 8:41pm

Joshua Simmons (27) of Low Bank, Burnley, has been charged with Section 18 causing grievous bodily harm with intent and a racially aggravated public order offence.

He has been remanded to appear before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The victim, in her 70s, suffered head and facial injuries after being knocked to the ground on Market Street.