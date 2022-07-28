Police appeal to find woman after racially aggravated offence at Burnley's Marks and Spencer store

Do you recognise this woman?

By Sue Plunkett
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 3:36 pm
Updated Thursday, 28th July 2022, 3:37 pm

Police want to identify her after a report of a racially aggravated public order offence at Burnley’s Marks and Spencer store.

It happened at around 4pm on June 6th when it was reported a woman had become verbally abusive towards staff members in the store causing harassment, alarm and distress.

Following CCTV enquiries police want to speak to this woman.

If you can help call 101 or email [email protected] and [email protected] quoting log 0881 of June 6.