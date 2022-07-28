Police want to identify her after a report of a racially aggravated public order offence at Burnley’s Marks and Spencer store.

It happened at around 4pm on June 6th when it was reported a woman had become verbally abusive towards staff members in the store causing harassment, alarm and distress.

Following CCTV enquiries police want to speak to this woman.