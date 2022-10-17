Police appeal to find duo after man seriously injured in Burnley town centre assault
Do you know these men? Police want to speak to them in connection with an assault in Burnley.
Officers were called around 3.45am on Saturday, October 8th, to a report a man had been attacked in Hammerton Street, suffering a serious injury to his foot. The man, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment.
A 22-year-old man from Accrington was arrested on suspicion of assault and released under investigation. Following CCTV inquiries, police now want to identify the men pictured. If you recognise them please call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0253 of October 8.