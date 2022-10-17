The event is being held in aid of The Burnt Chef Project, a charity that helps people within the hospitality industry with mental health problems. The organisation also train managers about the signs to look out for and how to offer support.

The venue for the event is The Aspinall Arms, Clitheroe, and guests will enjoy a five course meal prepared by a series of talented chefs including Steve Smith from the Freemasons and Michael Heathcote from The Higher Buck,.

Former Clarets boss Sean Dyche is the guest speaker at a charity sportsman's dinner later this month

Tom Parker from The White Swan will be suppling handmade chocolates. Tickets are £100 a head and all profits will be donated directly to the charity.

There is an auction and raffle with a selection of prizes from barrels of beer with Premier League tickets from Camden Brewer, to a bespoke handmade dog bed from the The Tweed Hound.