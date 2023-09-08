Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after a road traffic collision in Burnley.

Officers were called at 7.20pm yesterday to Harold Avenue in town.

It is believed that a Peugeot 208 car had collided with a tree, and with a man in his 30s who suffered leg and rib injuries. He is currently being treated in hospital.

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam footage from the area around the time, to contact them.

Ring 101, quoting log 1371 of September 7, 2023, or email [email protected].