Police appeal: Man in hospital after being hit by car in Burnley

Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after a road traffic collision in Burnley.
By John Deehan
Published 8th Sep 2023, 14:09 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 14:09 BST
Officers were called at 7.20pm yesterday to Harold Avenue in town.

It is believed that a Peugeot 208 car had collided with a tree, and with a man in his 30s who suffered leg and rib injuries. He is currently being treated in hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident in Harold Avenue, Burnley.
Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam footage from the area around the time, to contact them.

Ring 101, quoting log 1371 of September 7, 2023, or email [email protected].

A 31-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and are currently in custody.