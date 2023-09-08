Burnley Football Club, alongside Burnley FC in the Community, has announced Building Bridges Burnley as an official charity partner for the 2023/24 season.

The announcement is a key step in enhancing the existing relationship between the interfaith organisation and the club.

Sharing a common goal to promote social cohesion within the community of Burnley, the charity partnership aims to enhance awareness and increase understanding of different faith groups within the town.

Burnley FC chairman Alan Pace with members of Building Bridges Burnley at the club’s training ground.

Both the football club and Building Bridges Burnley are advocates for increasing diversity and ensuring the Burnley community as a whole is represented in the club’s fanbase and within the organisation. The partnership aims to allow Building Bridges to work with more of the community, reaching and influencing further, while offering the opportunity to bring new people to Turf Moor to experience Burnley Football Club for the first time.

Stuart Hunt, president of Burnley FC said: “Building Bridges is a very important initiative for us. This club means so much to the community of Burnley and it’s something that’s necessary. We believe in the diversity of faith, we believe in the diversity and inclusion of all people, and this is a major initiative for us, to be able to team up with Building Bridges and move it forward – we’re excited about it.”

Throughout the season the charity partnership will deliver a programme of events including a community Iftar, multi-faith tournament, carol concert and more.

Burnley FC in the Community’s chief executive officer Helen Gurman added: “We are really looking forward to working with Building Bridges as part of this unique partnership, which will allow us to reach new participants, expand our reach, and provide outstanding support to the community of Burnley and beyond.

“We are particularly looking forward to some exciting events throughout the year which will give new opportunities to our community to connect with Burnley Football Club and Burnley FC in the Community.”

As part of the charity partnership launch, members of Building Bridges Burnley were invited to the club’s training ground for a tour of the facility and to speak with club and Burnley FC in the Community leadership.

Speaking on the day, Afrasiab Anwar, chairman of Building Bridges Burnley, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to announce our partnership with Burnley Football Club. This represents an incredibly exciting opportunity for us to expand the reach of our message to a wider audience. Our collaboration with Burnley FC grants us access to an audience that would typically be beyond our reach. Our primary objective is to contribute to the club's advancement by sharing our expertise and knowledge in community engagement, diversity, and inclusion.