Officers were called to the store in Wyre Street just after 8pm last night to reports of a public order incident.

Witnesses reported that two vehicles pulled up in the car park before the chase took place. No physical altercation took place inside the store.

Police are appealing for information after a man was chased into a Padiham supermarket last night by two masked men carrying baseball bats

A 21-year-old man from Padiham has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and he is being held in custody.

DI Mark Saunders, of Burnley CID, said: "This incident took place in full view of shoppers who will have been understandably concerned about it.

"Our investigation is very much underway and I want to make it clear that this is being treated as an isolated incident between parties known to each other.

"While we have made an arrest, we are keen to hear from any witnesses we haven't already spoken to and anybody with CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage which could assist our enquiries."

