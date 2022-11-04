14 fabulous images of Burnley florist Kathryn Beaver's dazzling creations
Burnley florist Kathryn Beaver is celebrating 30 years in the profession.
By Sue Plunkett
4 minutes ago
After several years working from the garage of her home she has finally found the perfect workshop to base her business, LilyRose Floristry.
With some exciting plans on the cards for her new base at Maltings Mill, Sandygate, including creating a bridal showroom, Kathryn has designed flowers for around 1,500 brides over the years.
Here is a selection of some of her most dazzling and eye catching creations.
