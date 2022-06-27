The collision happened on Clitheroe Road in Sabden on Wednesday, June 8th.
A spokesman for Ribble Valley Police said: “If you are the driver/owner or know who the vehicle driver/owner is then please get in touch with us on either 101 or by email at [email protected] quoting incident reference: 0845 of the 18th June.”
Police have also issued a reminder that Section 170 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 states that legally you must report hitting sheep to the police and, if you do hit an animal (dogs/horses/cows/pigs/goats/sheep/donkeys and mules) on the road, you must follow a legal procedure by stopping and remaining at the scene until the RSPCA or the animal’s owner arrives.
Make sure you are safe, look out for other vehicles and hazards and be careful if approaching the animal as it may lash out if injured.