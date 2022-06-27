Police appeal for help to find van driver after lamb killed in hit and run incident in Sabden

Police are appealing for help to find the driver of a van which drove off after knocking over and killing a lamb.

By Sue Plunkett
Monday, 27th June 2022, 12:11 pm

The collision happened on Clitheroe Road in Sabden on Wednesday, June 8th.

A spokesman for Ribble Valley Police said: “If you are the driver/owner or know who the vehicle driver/owner is then please get in touch with us on either 101 or by email at [email protected] quoting incident reference: 0845 of the 18th June.”

Can you help police find the owner or driver of this van which was involved in a hit and run accident that killed a lamb?

Police have also issued a reminder that Section 170 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 states that legally you must report hitting sheep to the police and, if you do hit an animal (dogs/horses/cows/pigs/goats/sheep/donkeys and mules) on the road, you must follow a legal procedure by stopping and remaining at the scene until the RSPCA or the animal’s owner arrives.

Make sure you are safe, look out for other vehicles and hazards and be careful if approaching the animal as it may lash out if injured.