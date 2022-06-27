The collision happened on Clitheroe Road in Sabden on Wednesday, June 8th.

A spokesman for Ribble Valley Police said: “If you are the driver/owner or know who the vehicle driver/owner is then please get in touch with us on either 101 or by email at [email protected] quoting incident reference: 0845 of the 18th June.”

Can you help police find the owner or driver of this van which was involved in a hit and run accident that killed a lamb?

Police have also issued a reminder that Section 170 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 states that legally you must report hitting sheep to the police and, if you do hit an animal (dogs/horses/cows/pigs/goats/sheep/donkeys and mules) on the road, you must follow a legal procedure by stopping and remaining at the scene until the RSPCA or the animal’s owner arrives.