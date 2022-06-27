The Ella Shaw Academy of Arts in Clitheroe will stage 'A Night at The Musicals' on Saturday, July 9th.

Around 50 talented youngsters from the Ribble Valley will take to the stage at the Grand Theatre in Clitheroe for for the showcase of song, dance and drama from a range of different musicals.

Former Britain's Got Talent semi finalist is to host a summer dance showcase at her arts academy based in Clitheroe

Open since 2018, the academy took a huge hit due to covid, leaving it with only five children in the classes.

Ella, who has performed alongside Olly Murrs and Rudimental, said: "Our main focus as a performing arts school has always been to nurture and guide the future generation of our community, so as you can imagine after my hard work and dedication, to now have over 50 children with us, I am beyond proud.