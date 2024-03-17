Police appeal following aggravated burglary in Pendle
Paul Ashworth (58) of Peel Road, Colne, was arrested on suspicion of, and later charged with aggravated burglary and assault and has been remanded to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 18th.
Police were called at 10-24am on Tuesday, March 12th to reports several men had forced their way into a property in Hargreaves Street and assaulted the occupants.
Although one person has now been arrested, police are continuing to actively look for the other individuals involved, and would encourage them to attend their local police station straight away.
During searches, police have found a phone and SIM card which they suspect are linked to drug-dealing.
A police spokesman said: “We know this news will be of some concern to residents and we want to reassure you that this is being treated as a targeted and isolated incident. However, we continue to have an increased number of officers in the area as a precaution.
“Anyone with information they believe could help our investigation is asked to call 101, quoting log 372 of 12th March 2024. Or call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”