Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paul Ashworth (58) of Peel Road, Colne, was arrested on suspicion of, and later charged with aggravated burglary and assault and has been remanded to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 18th.

Police were called at 10-24am on Tuesday, March 12th to reports several men had forced their way into a property in Hargreaves Street and assaulted the occupants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although one person has now been arrested, police are continuing to actively look for the other individuals involved, and would encourage them to attend their local police station straight away.

Paul Ashworth, 58, of Peel Road, Colne, was arrested on suspicion of, and later charged with aggravated burglary and assault and has been remanded to appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court on Monday, March 18th

During searches, police have found a phone and SIM card which they suspect are linked to drug-dealing.

A police spokesman said: “We know this news will be of some concern to residents and we want to reassure you that this is being treated as a targeted and isolated incident. However, we continue to have an increased number of officers in the area as a precaution.