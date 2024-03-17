Police appeal after high value car stolen from Whalley Road in Billington
Police have appealed for information following the theft of a vehicle in Billington.
The car was taken between around midnight and 2-30am on Sunday from Whalley Road, near to Nab Rise.
The vehicle is quite distinctive with black alloys and roof bars.
If you have footage or saw it, please email police at [email protected] quoting log number LC-20240317-0306.