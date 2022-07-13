Police appeal after victim assaulted by masked man brandishing an object on Burnley sports field

Police are appealing for help to find a masked man who assaulted his victim with an object on a sports field in Burnley.

By Sue Plunkett
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 5:25 pm
The incident happened on Thursday, June 30th between 8-15pmn and 8-30pm on the sports field near to the Prairie Sports ground in Colne Road.

The assailant is described as being approximately five foot tall with a medium build. His face, head and nose were covered at the time of the attack.

If you have witnessed this incident or have any other information please can you make contact with PC McCarthy 4279 on [email protected] quoting crime reference number 04/115368/22.