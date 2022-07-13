The incident happened on Thursday, June 30th between 8-15pmn and 8-30pm on the sports field near to the Prairie Sports ground in Colne Road.

The assailant is described as being approximately five foot tall with a medium build. His face, head and nose were covered at the time of the attack.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for help to find a masked man who assaulted his victim with an object on a sports field in Burnley.