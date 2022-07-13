The incident happened on Thursday, June 30th between 8-15pmn and 8-30pm on the sports field near to the Prairie Sports ground in Colne Road.
The assailant is described as being approximately five foot tall with a medium build. His face, head and nose were covered at the time of the attack.
If you have witnessed this incident or have any other information please can you make contact with PC McCarthy 4279 on [email protected] quoting crime reference number 04/115368/22.