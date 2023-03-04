News you can trust since 1877
Police appeal after theft of trailers in Ribble Valley

The Ribble Valley Rural Police Task Force is appealing for information following the theft of an IFOR Williams twin axle TT3017 Tipper Trailer from the Wellhead Road area of Newchurch-in-Pendle on Wednesday February 22nd.

By Dominic Collis
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Mar 2023, 11:41am

The male suspect (pictured) was known to be driving a Silver Nissan X-Trail in which he drove off with the stolen trailer hooked up to it.

A police spokesman said: “The stolen trailer (also pictured) is a vital part of the victim’s livelihood and this crime has had a massive financial impact on them, not only impacted by financial cost of the trailer but also through loss of earnings and increased insurance costs. The victim had only had the trailer since November 2022.

The stolen trailers
Police are appealing for the public’s help.

“If you are able to identify the male suspect (pictured) then please get in touch wth us via email to [email protected] or by telephoning 101 quoting incident reference: LC-20230222-0561.”

The suspect
