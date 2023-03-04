The male suspect (pictured) was known to be driving a Silver Nissan X-Trail in which he drove off with the stolen trailer hooked up to it.

A police spokesman said: “The stolen trailer (also pictured) is a vital part of the victim’s livelihood and this crime has had a massive financial impact on them, not only impacted by financial cost of the trailer but also through loss of earnings and increased insurance costs. The victim had only had the trailer since November 2022.

The stolen trailers

Police are appealing for the public’s help.

“If you are able to identify the male suspect (pictured) then please get in touch wth us via email to [email protected] or by telephoning 101 quoting incident reference: LC-20230222-0561.”

