Three fun daytrips from 1971 feature in our latest Retro photo gallery.
We delved into the Burnley Civic Trust archives to bring you these fabulous photos of Rosegrove British Rail Association Club’s trip to Tower Circus, Blackpool, on July 24th, 1971, pictures from a Burnley trip to York races on July 13th, 1971, and finally images from the funfair at Fulledge Recreation Ground on July 7th, 1971.
1. Third
Ah well, you can't win 'em all, said Mr and Mrs Bill Clements, as they watched their selection Sunny Boy finish third.
2. Races
Taking a day off from the Dragoon Hotel in Hebrew Road, landlord George Kirker studies the race card in search of another winner. With him are his daughter, Barbara, aged 11, his son Royden and Mr Jim Lord.
3. Fulledge Recreation Ground, Mitella Street. Burnley
Stand by - ready for blast-off. These may well be the thoughts of young Ian Mackenzie as he boards the fair's spacecraft.
4. Fulledge Rec, 1971
Peter Wood, Golden Arrow darts-man, wins his daughter, Paula Marie, a rabbit - at darts, of course.
