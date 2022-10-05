News you can trust since 1877
Police appeal after theft of high value rare model Scott Genius bike from Briercliffe

Police are are appealing for information from the public following reports of the theft of a rare and high value bicycle from Briercliffe.

By Dominic Collis
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 9:17 am - 1 min read
The Scott Genius Bicycle, which is a rare model and of high value, was stolen from Talbot Drive in Briercliffe on Friday, September 30th.

A police spokesman said: “If anyone has any information they think may be useful in identifying suspects please contact the police on 101 quoting log number LC-20220930-0022 or email the OIC direct at [email protected]

The stolen high value and rare model Scott Genius bike