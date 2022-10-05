Police appeal after theft of high value rare model Scott Genius bike from Briercliffe
Police are are appealing for information from the public following reports of the theft of a rare and high value bicycle from Briercliffe.
By Dominic Collis
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 9:17 am
The Scott Genius Bicycle, which is a rare model and of high value, was stolen from Talbot Drive in Briercliffe on Friday, September 30th.
A police spokesman said: “If anyone has any information they think may be useful in identifying suspects please contact the police on 101 quoting log number LC-20220930-0022 or email the OIC direct at [email protected]”