Police were called at shortly after 6pm last Sunday (September 25th) to reports that a large group of men were fighting with weapons at Tunstill Square car park.

An investigation was launched and following a number of enquiries police have now arrested four men in connection with the incident.

A 24-year-old man from Nelson, a 27-year-old man from Nelson, a 28-year-old man from Brierfield and a 24 year old man from Blackburn have been arrested on suspicion of affray. They have all been bailed regarding this matter pending further enquiries

The investigation is continuing to identify others who may have been involved.

Chief Insp Marie Jackson, of East Police, said: “This was a serious incident involving a large group of men armed with weapons fighting in public and it is only a matter of good fortune that no-one was seriously hurt.

"We simply will not tolerate violence of this nature on our streets. We have made a number of arrests and will continue to try to identify those responsible so we can bring them to justice.

“I am grateful to all those in the community who have come forward with information so far and I would continue to appeal to anyone with information or footage, or anyone who has any concerns about what has happened, to get in touch.”

