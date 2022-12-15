It happened on Violet Street at around 7pm on Tuesday December 13th. The victim, a man in his 20s, was threatened by two suspects, one carrying a machete, who attacked him before stealing his mobile phone, wallet and other belongings.

​The suspects are described as Asian males aged around 20-25 years old.​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are appealing for help after a man was left with a broken skull after a robbery in Burnley

DC 116 Martin, from East CID, said: “We want to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in and around the Violet Road area on Tuesday.​

“In particular, we would like to ask people to check their CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from areas around Melville Street, Colne Road, Hurtley Street and Abel Street to see if they have captured anything which could assist with our enquiries. Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log number 1251 of 13th December.

Advertisement Hide Ad