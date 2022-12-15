Police appeal after robbery in Burnley leaves man with fractured skull
Police are appealing for witnesses, CCTV and dashcam footage after a robbery in Burnley which left a man with a fractured skull.
It happened on Violet Street at around 7pm on Tuesday December 13th. The victim, a man in his 20s, was threatened by two suspects, one carrying a machete, who attacked him before stealing his mobile phone, wallet and other belongings.
The suspects are described as Asian males aged around 20-25 years old.
DC 116 Martin, from East CID, said: “We want to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in and around the Violet Road area on Tuesday.
“In particular, we would like to ask people to check their CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from areas around Melville Street, Colne Road, Hurtley Street and Abel Street to see if they have captured anything which could assist with our enquiries. Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log number 1251 of 13th December.
"You can also report to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.