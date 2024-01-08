Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

14 lovely photos of new babies born over Christmas and New Year in Burnley

The incident happened on Saturday, October 7, at the Vintage Claret in Yorkshire Street, Burnley.

The suspect approached the victim – a man in his 20s – and assaulted him, causing a serious laceration to his head.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

If anybody recognises the suspect, or has information as to who it might be, they are urged to contact 101 – log 1716 of 7th October 2023 – or email [email protected]