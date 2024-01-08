Police appeal after man attacked in Burnley pub
Police are wanting to speak to the man pictured in connection with an assault at a Burnley pub.
The incident happened on Saturday, October 7, at the Vintage Claret in Yorkshire Street, Burnley.
The suspect approached the victim – a man in his 20s – and assaulted him, causing a serious laceration to his head.
If anybody recognises the suspect, or has information as to who it might be, they are urged to contact 101 – log 1716 of 7th October 2023 – or email [email protected]